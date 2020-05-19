Wakaso has been in Ghana for the past three months due to the Coronavirus pandemic which first broke out in China where he currently plies his trade and with the borders of Ghana still closed he would have to wait until the President Akufo-Addo opens them.

The former Villarreal midfielder in order to stay fit ahead of the season which has much uncertainty regarding its return has been training in Accra.

In one of those training sessions, Mubarak Wakaso in an aggressive manner went with his two-foot and tackled a co-player from behind.

The player was very lucky not to have sustained injuries from the tackle and Wakaso, on the other hand, could have been sent off if it was an organized match.

Mubarak Wakaso is synonymous for his hard tackles and is also noted to be a no-nonsense player on the field, a ball winner, an enforcer in midfield and good at set-pieces.

Mubarak Wakaso has represented Ghana at every Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament since 2013 and was also a member of the Black Stars team for the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

The former Ashanti Gold midfielder received much applause from Ghanaians for his exceptional display during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, despite Ghana exiting the continent’s showpiece in the group stage.