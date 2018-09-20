Pulse.com.gh logo
Watch Cristiano Ronaldo's red card on Juventus Champians League debut


Video Watch Cristiano Ronaldo's red card on Juventus Champians League debut

The Portuguese skipper was sent off when Juventus defeated Valencia 2-0 in the UEFA Champions on Wednesday.

play

Cristiano Ronaldo saw red in Juventus 2-0 victory over Valencia in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

In the game Miralem Pjanic scored in each halves to inspire Juventus to a 2-0 win.

The 33-year-old was dismissed during the first half of Wednesday night’s Group H opener here in Valencia following an off-the-ball clash with Jeison Murillo and had to be led away from the field in tears.

Ronaldo now faces an expected two-match ban for violent conduct, which would rule him out of the home game against Young Boys and the trip to Old Trafford on October 23.

A three-game suspension - UEFA will determine the length of the ban - would also keep him out of the return against United in Turin on November 7.

Football

Ghana drop in latest FIFA ranking after Kenya defeat
Black Stars Ghana drop in latest FIFA ranking after Kenya defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo received support from team-mate Federico Bernardeschi as he expressed disbelief after receiving a red card in Valencia
Football Juve march on but Ronaldo faces further punishment for red card
Manchester City slipped to their fourth consecutive Champions League defeat against Lyon
Football Man City struggling to find Champions League magic
Renato Sanches has been compared to Germany legend Lothar Matthaeus after capping his barnstorming display with a superb goal in Bayern Munich's 2-0 win at his former club Benfica on Wednesday in their opening Champions League match.
Football 'Like Lothar Matthaeus' - Sanches' star on the rise at Bayern
