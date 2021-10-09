Watch: Thomas Partey and Daniel Amartey face off in hilarious boxing bout

However, they decided to switch things up a bit during their training ahead of the double-header World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe.

Arsenal star Partey decided to take on Leicester City counterpart Amartey in a boxing duel, with on-loan Chelsea defender Abdul Baba Rahman acting as the referee.

In what was a hilarious duel, Amartey kept on swinging while Partey comically fell to the ground, as all three players burst into laughter.

Ghana will face Zimbabwe in Cape Coast on Saturday, before travelling to Harare three days later for the return fixture against the Warriors.

The Black Stars currently sit in second place in Group G of the World Cup qualifying, having won against Ethiopia and lost to South Africa.

On Wednesday, Milovan Rajevac’s side recorded a huge 8-0 victory over lower-tier side Soccer Intellectuals during a warm-up game.

Pulse Ghana

The team scored four goals on either side of the half to complete a resounding victory over their opponents.

Kamaldeen Sulemana netted twice within the half-hour, before goals from Mohammed Kudus and Joel Fameyeh saw the Black Stars take a comfortable lead into the halftime break.

Fatawu Issahaku (double), Benjamin Tetteh and Yaw Yeboah all came on in the second half to also add their names to the score sheet.

Meanwhile, Jordan Ayew, who started as a right-winger, failed to score and missed a penalty when presented with a glorious opportunity.