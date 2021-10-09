RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Watch: Thomas Partey and Daniel Amartey face off in hilarious boxing bout

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

The Black Stars appear to be enjoying themselves in camp, with Thomas Partey and Daniel Amartey engaging in a sparring bout.

Watch: Thomas Partey and Daniel Amartey face off in hilarious boxing bout
Watch: Thomas Partey and Daniel Amartey face off in hilarious boxing bout

The team has usually been known for their intensive jama sessions before and after international matches.

Recommended articles

However, they decided to switch things up a bit during their training ahead of the double-header World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe.

Arsenal star Partey decided to take on Leicester City counterpart Amartey in a boxing duel, with on-loan Chelsea defender Abdul Baba Rahman acting as the referee.

twitter.com

In what was a hilarious duel, Amartey kept on swinging while Partey comically fell to the ground, as all three players burst into laughter.

Ghana will face Zimbabwe in Cape Coast on Saturday, before travelling to Harare three days later for the return fixture against the Warriors.

The Black Stars currently sit in second place in Group G of the World Cup qualifying, having won against Ethiopia and lost to South Africa.

On Wednesday, Milovan Rajevac’s side recorded a huge 8-0 victory over lower-tier side Soccer Intellectuals during a warm-up game.

Black Stars win 8-0 against Soccer Intellectuals in friendly
Black Stars win 8-0 against Soccer Intellectuals in friendly Pulse Ghana

The team scored four goals on either side of the half to complete a resounding victory over their opponents.

Kamaldeen Sulemana netted twice within the half-hour, before goals from Mohammed Kudus and Joel Fameyeh saw the Black Stars take a comfortable lead into the halftime break.

Fatawu Issahaku (double), Benjamin Tetteh and Yaw Yeboah all came on in the second half to also add their names to the score sheet.

AFCON 2019: GHANA VS TUNISIA Highlights Ghana Black Stars Out of AFCON

Meanwhile, Jordan Ayew, who started as a right-winger, failed to score and missed a penalty when presented with a glorious opportunity.

The Crystal Palace striker, however, ended the game with two assists after setting up two of the goals against Soccer Intellectuals.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

‘He schooled Messi, Neymar and Mbappe’: Fans react to Kamaldeen’s masterclass against PSG

‘He schooled Messi, Neymar and Mbappe’: Fans react to Kamaldeen’s masterclass against PSG

Ex-Black Stars player who’s slept with 400+ women explains why he resorted to alcoholism(video)

Ex-Black Stars player who’s slept with 400+ women explains why he resorted to alcoholism(video)

Andre Ayew snubs Salah, Mahrez and Aubameyang as he names Africa’s best footballer

Andre Ayew snubs Salah, Mahrez and Aubameyang as he names Africa’s best footballer

I regret playing for the Black Stars – Ex-Ghana striker laments

I regret playing for the Black Stars – Ex-Ghana striker laments