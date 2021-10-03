RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Watford sack manager Xisco Munoz

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Watford have sacked head coach Xisco Munoz

Watford have sacked head coach Xisco Munoz Creator: Glyn KIRK
Watford have sacked head coach Xisco Munoz Creator: Glyn KIRK

Watford on Sunday announced the sacking of head coach Xisco Munoz after a poor start to the Premier League season.

Recommended articles

The Spaniard leaves with the club 14th in the Premier League table having collected just seven points from their opening seven games.

"The board feels recent performances strongly indicate a negative trend at a time when team cohesion should be visibly improving," the club said in a statement.

Munoz took charge at Vicarage Road in December and successfully guided the club back to the top flight with a second-placed finish in the Championship last season.

The statement added: "The Hornets will always be grateful to Xisco for the part he played in securing last season's promotion and wish him well for his future career in football.

"No further club comment will be available until the imminent announcement of a new head coach."

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Manchester United teammate now sells milk

Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Manchester United teammate now sells milk

‘Woah!’: England legend Gary Lineker impressed with Mizak Asante’s incredible solo goal

‘Woah!’: England legend Gary Lineker impressed with Mizak Asante’s incredible solo goal

Actress goes berserk after Cristiano Ronaldo viewed her Instagram story

Actress goes berserk after Cristiano Ronaldo viewed her Instagram story

Black Stars: Meet the Champions League participants who are not in Milo’s squad

Black Stars: Meet the Champions League participants who are not in Milo’s squad