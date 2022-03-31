RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

‘We approached Salisu five times; Akonnor, Milo and Otto Addo all tried’ – GFA

The Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has revealed that five different attempts were made to convince Mohammed Salisu to play for the Black Stars.

Henry Asante Twum said each of the last three coaches of the Black Stars approached the Southampton defender but he turned them down.

According to him, CK Akonnor, Milovan Rajevac and current coach Otto Addo tried their best but Salisu maintained that he needed time.

“We’ve made overtures, about four or five times,” Asante Twum said on The Point Of View on Citi TV.

“C.K Akonnor tried, he wasn’t successful, Milovan tried and he wasn’t successful. Otto tried and he [Salisu] still thinks he needs time.”

Salisu is currently one of the best young players in Europe, having made an impressive start to the season at Southampton.

He has taken the Premier League by storm after starring in matches against Manchester United, Arsenal and recently Manchester City.

However, all attempts to get him to play for the Black Stars have proven futile so far, with the center-back rejecting a call-up to feature at the 2021 AFCON.

He again turned down an invitation to play in the two-legged Qatar 2022 World Cup playoff game against Nigeria.

In January, King Faisal FC owner, Alhaji Karim Grunsah, said he was tasked by the Black Stars management committee chairman to persuade the center-back but his attempts failed.

According to the football administrator, Salisu asked him to “stay away” when he tried to convince the defender to play for Ghana.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s qualification to the World Cup has led to calls by a section of the public to sideline Salisu from ever playing for the Black Stars.

