‘We are coming in 100% for Uruguay’ - Kudus

Evans Effah

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus has stated that Ghana is ready for their last Group H match against Uruguay on Friday, December 2.

Kudus Mohammed was MOTM against South Korea.
Kudus was man of the match when the Black Stars defeated South Korea in their second group match by 3-2 in a very competitive game.

He scored a brace and Mohammed Salisu scored the third.

In a pitch-side interview after the match, Kudus said the Black Stars are 100% prepared for their last group match against Uruguay.

We are fully confident going into the Uruguay game. We are coming in 100%,” he said.

The Ajax playmaker also said Ghana came into the game against South Korea for three points. “We wanted the three points and go it, Thanks to God”.

He further thanked his teammates for their contribution to the Black Stars victory. “I want to thank all my teammates for playing their part [in my winning the man of the match.”

The Black Stars picked up their first points of the 2022 FIFA World Cup today after a nervy start to the game.

