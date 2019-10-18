He explained that a portion of their bonuses due them after winning the FIFA U-20 World Cup was invested by ex-President John Evans Atta Mills led government.

READ MORE: George Afriyie: Black Stars players should be paid reasonable winning bonus

It was understood the investment would mature between 10 to 15 years, but they are yet to be given a progress report on the investment, despite inquiring about it.

“One thing I’m worried about is the investment that was done in our names , I pray we are remembered when the time is due for the collection of the investment.

“I have a certificate to that effect and that U20 squad, we do have our whatsapp platform and we do discuss about it.

“We actually took a step but the response wasn’t encouraging. The investment is for a period of 10 to 15 years and we were told by the then President of Ghana about it.

“But when we inquired it wasn’t like that, it’s rather a period of 15 years. We just want to know how far the interest has gotten to.

“The initial deposit of Ghc 10000 was even a false, we are supposed to gain a total of Ghc 170,000 in 15 years time, but the feedback proves otherwise”

The defender also expressed his disgust upon hearing a journalist blaming them for requesting for their money.

“I wasn’t happy when I heard a journalist claiming that we are requesting for the money because some of us have a truncated career.

“We took the words of the president, but things are proving to be something else . If some of the money is given to insurance companies then some of our teammates who ve suffered injury should have benefited from it” He bemoaned.

Daniel Addo

Daniel Addo was with Kumasi based King Faisal during the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Egypt.