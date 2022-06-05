We beat Nigeria in Lagos so we can definitely beat Ghana – CAR Coach

He said since they were able to beat Nigeria in Lagos last year, it is possible to beat Ghana as well.
The coach of the Central African Republic, Raoul Savoy says his team has the capability to beat the Black Stars of Ghana in their African Cup of Nations qualifier today.
Though he admitted that the Black Stars is the superior team, he said he expects the Central African Republic to give them a tough match.
“Of course, Ghana are the powerhouse, They are going to the [2022 Fifa) World Cup finals,” Savoy said on Assh FM.
“I think they will top the group. The battle will be great and it will be between the other three teams to finish second and qualify. We are not going to lay down to be the victim for Ghana, we are going to fight.
“I can remind you that we have defeated Nigeria in Lagos [during the 2022 World Cup qualifier]. We can beat anybody in the group.”
Ghana will play CAR in Angola on the eleventh November Stadium after the Barthelemy Boganda Stadium was deemed unfit to host worldwide video games.
The Black Stars were ruthless in their season opener, defeating Madagascar 3-0 at the Cape Coast stadium on Wednesday.
Black Stars Coach Otto Addo picked three goalkeepers, seven defenders, six midfielders, and nine attackers/wingers for the tie.
Below is the team that will seek to win two out of the two games played so far in the qualifiers.
Goalkeepers: Joseph Wollacott, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Manaf Nurudeen
Defenders: Alidi Seidu, Dennis Odoi, Gideon Mensah, Abdul Baba Rahman, Abdul Mumin, Daniel Amartey, Jonathan Mensah
Midfielders: Idrissu Baba, Edmund Addo, Elisha Owusu, Mohammed Kudus, Daniel Kofi Kyereh, Mubarak Wakaso
Wingers/Attackers: Andre Ayew, Joseph Painstil, Jordan Ayew, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Osman Bukari, Felix Afena Gyan, Kwesi Wreidt, Benjamin Tetteh
