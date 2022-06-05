We beat Nigeria in Lagos so we can definitely beat Ghana – CAR Coach

Though he admitted that the Black Stars is the superior team, he said he expects the Central African Republic to give them a tough match.

“Of course, Ghana are the powerhouse, They are going to the [2022 Fifa) World Cup finals,” Savoy said on Assh FM.

“I think they will top the group. The battle will be great and it will be between the other three teams to finish second and qualify. We are not going to lay down to be the victim for Ghana, we are going to fight.

“I can remind you that we have defeated Nigeria in Lagos [during the 2022 World Cup qualifier]. We can beat anybody in the group.”

Ghana will play CAR in Angola on the eleventh November Stadium after the Barthelemy Boganda Stadium was deemed unfit to host worldwide video games.

The Black Stars were ruthless in their season opener, defeating Madagascar 3-0 at the Cape Coast stadium on Wednesday.

Pulse Ghana

Black Stars Coach Otto Addo picked three goalkeepers, seven defenders, six midfielders, and nine attackers/wingers for the tie.

Below is the team that will seek to win two out of the two games played so far in the qualifiers.

Goalkeepers: Joseph Wollacott, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Manaf Nurudeen

Defenders: Alidi Seidu, Dennis Odoi, Gideon Mensah, Abdul Baba Rahman, Abdul Mumin, Daniel Amartey, Jonathan Mensah

Midfielders: Idrissu Baba, Edmund Addo, Elisha Owusu, Mohammed Kudus, Daniel Kofi Kyereh, Mubarak Wakaso