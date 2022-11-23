'We can stand the world' – Bawumia urges Black Stars ahead of group opener

Dr Bawumia said the Black Stars have shocked the world before in previous World Cups and he is confident they can do so once again.

The Veep said: “The moment has come to take on the world. We have a group of talented players who have been selected and they cannot be intimidated by anyone. I want to urge the Black Stars to go on and play their hearts out for Mother Ghana. We can stand the world, we have done it before and we can do it again,”

Ghana kicks off her 2022 World Cup campaign at 1600 UTC on Thursday, November 24, playing against a Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal team.

The Black Stars last met Portugal in the Group Stages of the 2014 World Cup, losing a hard-fought game by 2 goals to 1 after a late Cristiano Ronaldo goal following a stunning howler from goalkeeper Fatau Dauda.

That led to Ghana’s only elimination from the World Cup Group Stages, a fate the team would face once more if they contrive to lose to Portugal once again.

Bawumia called on the Stars to emulate not the faltering team of 2014 but the successful Stars of 2006 and 2010, who reached the World Cup Round of 16 and Quarter Finals, in Germany and South Africa respectively.

“They should go out and emulate the historic deeds of their predecessors. God bless you all, we can do it. Go Ghana go, Go Black Stars go” the Veep admonished.

A staunch football fan, Bawumia made sure to display some footballing skills in the video which were nothing short of impressive.