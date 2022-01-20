He said immediate calls for the dismissal of coach Milovan Rajevac is premature.
We can’t sack Milovan Rajevac yet - GFA President
President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku has called for calm heads after the disappointing performance of the Black Stars in Cameroon.
Speaking in an interview on Accra based Asempa FM, he said the FA will take the right decision for Ghana.
"It is important we have cool heads, engage and take the right decisions for Ghana”, he said.
Kurt Okraku also reiterated that the coach was the one who selected the players for the tournament.
“Milovan is the ultimate selector of players for the national team. When he names his squad, he sends it to a committee and justifies his call-ups to them. Nobody selects players for the coach,” the GFA boss told Asempa FM.
“Any Ghana coach that allows people to select players for him doesn’t deserve to coach the Black Stars.
“Milovan and his assistants selected the players and gave us the best players available at this time. He selected players who are very dedicated and ready to serve our dear nation.”
Mr. Okraku further stated that he understands the frustration of Ghanaians after the national team’s disastrous showing at the AFCON.
