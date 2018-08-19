Pulse.com.gh logo
We didn't disrespect Mourinho, insists Guardiola


Pep Guardiola saw his rampant Manchester City beat Huddersfield 6-1 before denying accusations that his club had disrespected Jose Mourinho in a recent documentary.

(AFP)

Pep Guardiola saw his rampant Manchester City beat Huddersfield 6-1 before denying accusations that his club had disrespected Jose Mourinho in a recent documentary.

The eight-part series, entitled 'All or Nothing', was released by streaming service Amazon last week and has angered Manchester United manager Mourinho.

Accusing City of disrespect, Mourinho took a swipe at the Premier League champions, claiming "you cannot buy class", for the way it features him and United in the programme.

But, after City swept aside Huddersfield at Eastlands, Guardiola addressed the claims and insisted his club had not intended to insult their neighbours.

"That is true, you cannot buy class. I agree with Jose," Guardiola said.

"I think we lived an amazing season last season, there were cameras. We did it for ourselves.

"I don't agree with Jose in terms of being disrespectful to them. This was not our intention, just to film what happened last season.

"But I think we are a club that is trying to grow, trying to win titles and we did it for ourselves, for the fans, to see what happened in our locker room.

"It's his opinion, it's Jose’s opinion. Another guy is going to say 'we like it' another guy will say 'no'. But I agree with him, class you cannot buy."

On the field, there was nothing to trouble the City manager, whose team enjoyed a three-goal performance from 30-year-old striker Sergio Aguero, who has now scored nine Premier League hat-tricks for the club.

Aguero, who underwent knee surgery in March, might have scored even more, missing two clear chances and striking a post in the second half.

"Three goals a game is okay!" said Guardiola. "I am not going to demand he's more clinical.

"Since he came back I saw him from the first second, from the first minute, wow. He came back perfect.

"I think, the surgery from the doctor helped a lot. He feels free now, he suffered the last years with some problems.

"When this happens he is one of the best, best, strikers in the world without a doubt. What can you say?"

Motivated Silva

Aguero opened the scoring after 25 minutes, with a brilliant lob over goalkeeper Ben Hamer following a long pass from City's own keeper Ederson, and added the third when Hamer failed to hold a Benjamin Mendy cross.

Gabriel Jesus claimed the second after neat inter-play with Mendy, although Jon Gorenc Stankovic pulled a goal back for the visitors from a long throw-in just before half-time.

In the second half, Aguero claimed his hat-trick on 75 minutes from another Mendy cross and Terence Kongolo's own goal completed the scoring.

But the highlight of the game was David Silva's superb 48th minute free-kick, scored in front of his son Mateo who was born prematurely eight months ago, requiring the Spanish star to return frequently to Valencia last season to be with his family.

"Of course, he was so motivated because his family, parents, wife, and especially Mateo were here," said Guardiola.

"He scored an amazing goal for him. His son will never forget the first time he saw his father play football, he scored this outstanding goal.

"We met him the first time a two days ago. Today, he was in the locker room with all the team, all the squad.

"Last season was a tough moment for all his family. Fortunately the little boy fought a lot and he is here.

"It's a special day for him, for us, for David."

