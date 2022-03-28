We don’t deserve to be at World Cup if we can’t beat Ghana at home – Okocha

Ghana and Nigeria played out an entertaining goalless draw in the first leg of the 2022 World Cup qualifying playoffs at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Both sides were evenly matched in 90 minutes, leaving all to play for in the second leg at the Mashood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

“If we cannot win our match at home, then we don’t deserve to be at the 2022 World Cup,” Okocha said, as quoted by Footballghana.

“We must win to qualify and we will be playing in front of our fans. What other advantage do we need?”

Meanwhile, Okocka recently disclosed that the first thing that comes to his mind when he thinks about Ghana football is “underachievers.”

Speaking to Joy Sports’ Gary Al-Smith, Okocha said Ghana should be able to achieve more with the talents that the country has produced.

Explaining further, the former Bolton Wanderers star suggested that the problem of the Black Stars could be down to ego.

Asked what comes to his mind when he thinks about Ghanaian football, Okocha said: “Underachievers. Because I know Ghanaians are so talented; they always produce great players but they always have this issue coming together as a team.

“I don’t know if it’s an ego problem or whatever but these players always fight each other and that’s why I say they are underachievers, because from what we see from outside, it’s like they never have a good team spirit in the team.”