‘We don’t have a team like 2010 and we don’t have Asamoah Gyan’ – Milovan Rajevac

Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac has suggested that the current Black Stars team is not as good as the one he managed during his first spell.

The Serbian was in charge of the Black Stars from 2008 to 2010, leading them to the final of the AFCON and the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup.

After a decade of managing some club and national teams, Rajevac was reappointed as Ghana coach following the dismissal of CK Akonnor.

Despite guiding the West African nation to the play-offs of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, the team hasn’t been impressive in the ongoing 2021 AFCON in Cameroon.

The Black Stars were beaten 1-0 in their Group C opener against Morocco, before drawing 1-1 with Gabon in their second group game.

Ahead of a crucial final group game against Coromos, which could decide the fate of the team, Rajevac has stated that he doesn’t have the same materials as he did in 2010.

He also bemoaned the lack of enough time for preparations before the tournament, adding that the team lacks a player like Asamoah Gyan.

“Communication is not a problem and they understand me very well. Just didn’t have enough time to prepare the team,” Rajevac said.

“We don’t have the same team like 2010. Not enough time for preparations. We don’t have a player like Asamoah Gyan.”

Ghana will face Comoros on Tuesday.

