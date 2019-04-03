The Special Competition kicked off over the weekend to bring back domestic football which has eluded local football fans for the past nine months.

READ MORE: Bonucci blames Cagliari fans as well as Moise Kean over racist chants the teenager

Ibrahim Tanko has said that scouts have been sent to the various league centres to help monitor players whose performance would merit national team call-up.

"Our wish for the commencement of the league has happened at the right time," he told Kumasi-based Light FM.

‘’We have set scouts at various centres monitoring the players and hopefully, any local player who performs better will be in a pole position to be called to the national team."

Three Kotoko players, namely Felix Annan, Kwame Bonsu and Amos Frimpong were handed a call-up to the Black Stars for their games against Kenya and Mauritania after they excelled during Kotoko’s CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

James Kwesi Appiah and his technical bench will keep an eye on the Special Competition as the Africa Cup of Nations draws nearer.