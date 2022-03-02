RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

We haven’t been paid our bonuses dating back to 7 years – Ex-Black Princesses captain reveals

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Kate Adu Agyemang, a former captain of Ghana’s female U20 national team, says she and her teammates are owed outstanding winning bonuses from the 2016 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

The Black Princesses qualified for the 2016 Women’s World Cup in Papua New Guinea, where they exited at the group stages.

However, each player was promised $2000 per win during the qualifiers for the tournament, of which they won every qualifying match.

In a video posted shared by Citi Sports, Kate said only $4000 out of the total $12,000 due them was paid and called on the Sports Ministry to do something about the situation.

Kate Adu Agyemang
Kate Adu Agyemang Pulse Ghana

Right now, we are trying to help ourselves. We have no one. In 2020, we wrote petitions but we have not heard back from the GFA or the Sports Ministry,” she said.

“We have waited for so long. It’s been 7 years. Please pay us our money. If we were your children, would you do this to us?”

“If I have to dedicate myself to something for 7 years and still not paid, then what’s the point?

“I’m not playing soccer anymore because there’s nothing in there for me. So please, the monies owed us are the only resources that can get our lives back on track. Some of my colleagues have stopped playing because they can’t even buy football boots.”

Kate is currently retired and resided in the United States of America (USA).

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

