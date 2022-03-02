We haven’t been paid our bonuses dating back to 7 years – Ex-Black Princesses captain reveals

However, each player was promised $2000 per win during the qualifiers for the tournament, of which they won every qualifying match.

In a video posted shared by Citi Sports, Kate said only $4000 out of the total $12,000 due them was paid and called on the Sports Ministry to do something about the situation.

Pulse Ghana

“Right now, we are trying to help ourselves. We have no one. In 2020, we wrote petitions but we have not heard back from the GFA or the Sports Ministry,” she said.

“We have waited for so long. It’s been 7 years. Please pay us our money. If we were your children, would you do this to us?”

“If I have to dedicate myself to something for 7 years and still not paid, then what’s the point?

“I’m not playing soccer anymore because there’s nothing in there for me. So please, the monies owed us are the only resources that can get our lives back on track. Some of my colleagues have stopped playing because they can’t even buy football boots.”