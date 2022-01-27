‘We must not waste our time to play Nigeria, Black Stars can’t stand them’ – NPP MP

Speaking on the floor of Parliament after Ghana’s poor showing at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, the legislator called for a dissolution of the national team.

Pulse Ghana

“If need be we should dissolve our national team and prepare a team over the next five years,” Patrick Boamah said, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“We should not waste our time playing Nigeria in the next World Cup qualifier. Look at the team Nigeria has, even though they are out of the tournament I don’t think with this current set-up, we can stand the Nigerians.”

Ghana endured a poor run in the tournament which ended with a humiliating 3-2 defeat to Comoros last Tuesday.

The result saw Ghana finish at the bottom of Group C after failing to win any of their three group matches.

Also, this is the first time since 2006 that the Black Stars have been eliminated from the AFCON in the group stages.