Aduana Stars midfielder Elvis Opoku has revealed that he pleaded with a Raja Casablanca player to inform his teammates to reduce the heat on the Dormaa based side when they were shipping a lot of goals.

Elvis Opoku has disclosed he had to plead with a Raja Casablanca player to inform his teammates to spare the Ghanaian side of a massive embarrassment at the time they were scoring them a lot of goals

Aduana Stars were handed a 6-0 defeat in their final group A CAF Confederation Cup game against Raja Casablanca of Morocco.

The defeat has emerged as the worst loss suffered by a Ghanaian club in Africa inter clubs competitions.

Elvis Opoku a key member of  the playing body of Aduana Stars believe the six goal mauling of the Dormaa lads could have been more if he had not told a player of Raja to nform his playing mates to take it easy.

“I walked straight to one of the players of Raja and told him they should take things easy when there were scoring more goals,” He told Ghana Crusader Online Radio.

Aduana Stars showed no determination entering into the game, having flown to Morocco with just 12 outfield players and  two goalkeepers.

