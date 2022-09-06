‘We pray it will go and return to Ghana’ – Pastor prays on World Cup trophy (Video)

A delegation made up of politicians, sports journalists and other dignitaries received the trophy on arrival at the Kotoka International Airport before it was presented to President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House.

One of the moments to remember during the World Cup trophy tour was when a pastor decided to offer prayers for the trophy to remain in Ghana.

Pastor Sammy of Action Chapel was one of the first to catch a glimpse of the trophy on the aeroplane and delivered a prayer request, asking God to make the Black Stars champions in Qatar.

“We pray this time that this cup you will go and return back to Ghana for a good celebration. We prophesy in the mighty name of Jesus. Amen,” he prayed.

The Black Stars are paired in a very tricky group at the World Cup, where they’ll play against Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H.

Meanwhile, Ghana coach Otto Addo has named a 29-man squad for the upcoming friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua later this month.

There are five debutants in the squad, which includes Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey, Mohammed Salisu, Stephan Ambrosius and Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer.

Hearts of Oak star Daniel Afriyie Barnieh makes the cut too, with the usual suspects Andre Ayew, Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Kudus and Daniel Amartey also included.