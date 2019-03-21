Ghana and Kenya who have already qualified for the 2019 AFCON will take on each other for mere academic exercise.

However, Kwesi Appiah has indicated that the Black Stars will enter the game with all seriousness on Saturday.

“In any game that Ghana plays, it is important to win and to attach it with more seriousness. I believe Kenya has got a very good team, this is my last call up and it is important we try to get a win,” he told reporters.

After the game against Kenya on Saturday, the Black Stars will host Mauritania in an international friendly on March 26th.

Coach Kwesi Appiah disclosed that the game will provide him with an idea of the team to parade for AFCON 2019.

“I should have a rough idea of my AFCON squad after the games but you should never get to the level where you think this is my team, because they have got a lot of games in their various clubs and anything can happen within that period,” he said.

Ghana suffered a defeat against Kenya in the first round, so this is an opportunity for the four times champions of Africa to avenge that defeat.