The porcupine Warriors will do battle against Al Hilal in their final group C home game of the CAF Confederation Cup on Sunday.

Coach of Al Hilal who are topping the chart in the group with seven points has warned Asante Kotoko that his side will pick all the three maximum points on Sunday.

Speaking to Oyerepa FM ahead of the game on Sunday Adam Salah said, "We know Asante very well, very respected in Africa,we are here to beat them,yea am sure".

He also stated that upon their arrival at the Kotoka International Airport, the Kotoko fans had told them they were going to lose by three goals.

"On our way from the Airport,the supporters saying they will beat us three but it wont be easy. We are not afraid ,no fears. Hilal is also big in Africa".

He added that: "The weather in Sudan is hot and Ghana is hot,its very good for football.

"We are praying for good a day and a good day for the referee as well".

Asante Kotoko with six points have won all their five-home game in the CAF Confederation Cup.

They opponents will qualify for the quarter finals and dent their hopes of qualifying to the knockout stage if they beat the hosts.