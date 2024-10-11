‘We will do it in Libya against Sudan’ – Otto Addo assures Ghanaians

His comments come after the Black Stars failed to beat the Falcons of Jediane at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday night in the 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.
Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has assured Ghanaians that the team will emerge victorious over Sudan in the return leg in Libya.
The coach in a post-match conference admitted the Black Stars journey to qualifying to the tourney next year and believed with the performance they put up against Sudan they can achieve good result.
“We can win the next game and still not qualify. We have a long way to go. It’s going to be tough, but with this performance, we will do it in Libya against Sudan,” he said.
The Black Stars had a good game overall against the Sudanese in both halves of the game with a dominant performance but the stars were unlucky in front of goal post.
Otto Addo’s assertion of the game had positive drawings, admitting their fate is in their hands when they go for the second leg encounter.
“The positive thing is that it’s still in our own hands. We have to win the next game, and that’s all,” he added.
Black Stars AFCON journey
The Black Stars have secure two points from the total three games played in the qualifiers. The Stars lost 0-1 to Angola, drew 1-1 against Niger and 0-0 with Sudan. Ghana is third in Group F with behind Sudan who has 4 points. The team will be in Libya for the second leg on Tuesday 15th October 2024.