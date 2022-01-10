We will make it to the next round - Optimistic Dede Ayew declares despite Morocco loss

Speaking at the post match interview in Yaounde, the skipper said starting tournaments on a difficult note has been a normal thing for Ghana over the last few years.

“We are very disappointed to have conceded in the last minute, we faced a solid team, one of the favourites, we went head to head with them but it wasn't meant to be.”

“I think we can get through and we will get through cos it is our duty and we will make sure we qualify to the next stage. We lost the first game in 2010, 2015 but we pulled through. We were not expecting this start but we will make it”, Dede said.

Ayew, who suffered a head injury in the game said he will be ok to face Gabon in the second game on Friday.

"I have not been feeling well for the past two days, I wanted to play, my colleagues wanted me on the pitch and I did everything cos I have been waiting for this for 3 years now, unlucky to add to that a cut"

The Black Stars were largely passive and were punished for their profligacy in the second half when Sofiane Boufal took advantage of a defensive lapse to score what proved to be the winner.

Milovan Rajevac named a very strong line-up but also picked five debutants for the game against the Atlas Lions.