We will not sell Patrick Razak to Kotoko: Hearts issued strong worded statement

Hearts of Oak have indicated in a statement that the Accra giants will not sell Patrick Razak to Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

According to the statement, Hearts of Oak say reports circulating that Kotoko are interested in signing their player Patrick Razak has come to their notice, but no amount of gold will let them sell the winger to the Kumasi giants.

Patrick Razak is reportedly left with few months on his Hearts of Oak contract.

Razak has been on the radar of Asante Kotoko in their quest to build a formidable side that would be strong enough to conquer Africa in the shortest possible time.

However, Hearts of Oak has indicated that Kotoko’s attempt to start talks with the player without their consent would amount to a breach of contract and that they would even reject any offer from Kotoko even if they make officially make a bid for the player’s signature.

“We wish to state categorically that even if they do, Hearts’ position will be that no amount of gold that Kumasi Asante Kotoko will offer will make us sell Patrick Razak because it will NEVER happen under the good leadership of Mark Noonan,” a portion of the statement reads.

Below is the statement in full