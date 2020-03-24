Accra Hearts of Oak are in danger of losing 5 points in the ongoing Ghana Premier League after reportedly using an unqualified player in the person of Emmanuel Nettey in their draw against Elmina Sharks.

The case has been referred to the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association to sit on the issue and come out with their final verdict.

READ MORE: Michael Essien showcases skills after accepting challenge (video)

However, Accra Hearts of Oak supporters’ chairman Hesse Herman has issued a warning that anybody who should have acted appropriately to avoid them from using an illegible player against Elmina Sharks will be dealt with should the club lose the vital points through the board room.

“Personally I was vocal on these issue at the Board meeting," he told Happy FM.

“We can’t risk our lives traveling with the team across the country and then due to the negligence of one person the team will lose points. Whoever is held responsible will be penalized," he added.

The Accra based club are having a topsy-turvy campaign after five wins, six draw and three defeats from 14 games