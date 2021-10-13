‘We won the league with barrels’ – Dumelo claps back at Kotoko fan who tried to troll Hearts

This was after a Twitter user with the name Yaw A. Abban posted a photo of Kotoko players in a pool in Dubai and compared it to another photo of Hearts players having an ice bath in barrels.

However, Dumelo quoted the tweet and replied with a clapback by emphasising that Hearts beat Kotoko to the league title last season.

“But we still won the league with the barrels…” the former NDC parliamentary candidate for the Aywaso West Wuogon constituency wrote.

The Phobians ended their 12-year wait for a major trophy when they won the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League title.

Samuel Boadu and his side went on to complete the double after defeating Ashanti Gold in the final of the FA Cup.