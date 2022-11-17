We’ll fight to get our revenge against Uruguay – Mohammed Salisu

Asked about how he will approach Ghana's final group game against Uruguay in the 2022 World Cup, Salisu said it is an opportunity for them to seek revenge for Ghanaians.

"Ghanaians are looking forward to that game because we are going for revenge. I’m also looking forward to the game and I need to be with my country and fight for my country. I think I’m part of the revenge."

“When we played against Uruguay at the [2010] World Cup, Ghana was the best team African team at that World Cup and that memory inspires me,” he told Southampton’s media team.

According to the Southampton defender, he still has memories of Ghana's painful exit from the 2010 World Cup and that will serve as additional motivation on December 2.

Pulse Ghana

In the 2010 FIFA World Cup quarter-final clash between Ghana and Uruguay, Luis Saurez used his hand to prevent a goal-bound header from Dominici Adiyah which earned the Black Stars a late-minute penalty.

Unfortunately for Ghana, Asamoah Gyan could not convert from the spot.