The Al Sadd attacker said though Ghana lost its first game against Portugal, there’s a strong desire from the entire team to win their remaining matches and progress out of the group.
We’ll make amends in the next game – Dede Ayew assures Ghanaians
Black Stars captain Andre ‘Dede’ Ayew has said that all is not over for Ghana at the ongoing FIFA World Cup.
Recommended articles
Speaking in a post-match press conference, Ayew said Ghana made some unforgivable mistakes and it cost them the game.
“In football you would always pay for your mistakes, and that is what happened to us.
“We made some errors, and they punished us for that. The last two goals from Portugal were so quick we could not recover, but we have always survived difficult conditions and we would come back good,” he added.
Ayew, however, noted that, they would be able to change their fortunes in the next game adding that, they had always come out of difficult situations.
“We qualified for the world from a very difficult group and conditions. I know this team we always get out of very difficult conditions.
“I am convinced we would return good in the next game. We showed good character in the game against Portugal, and we can make things better in the next game,” Captain Ayew stated.
The Black Stars would take on South Korea in their second group game on Monday, November 28.
More from category
-
Ghana walks from Portugal defeat with some positives and a lesson in bravery
-
Wales vs Iran live, Qatar vs Senegal Live
-
'It's normal' - Spain coach expects his players to have S*x before matches during the World Cup