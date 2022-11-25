RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

We’ll make amends in the next game – Dede Ayew assures Ghanaians

Evans Annang

Black Stars captain Andre ‘Dede’ Ayew has said that all is not over for Ghana at the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

‘Brazil is the best team in the world but we’ll battle them’ – Andre Ayew
‘Brazil is the best team in the world but we’ll battle them’ – Andre Ayew

The Al Sadd attacker said though Ghana lost its first game against Portugal, there’s a strong desire from the entire team to win their remaining matches and progress out of the group.

Recommended articles

Speaking in a post-match press conference, Ayew said Ghana made some unforgivable mistakes and it cost them the game.

“In football you would always pay for your mistakes, and that is what happened to us.

“We made some errors, and they punished us for that. The last two goals from Portugal were so quick we could not recover, but we have always survived difficult conditions and we would come back good,” he added.

Ayew, however, noted that, they would be able to change their fortunes in the next game adding that, they had always come out of difficult situations.

Andre Ayew celebrating his goal
Andre Ayew celebrating his goal Pulse Ghana

“We qualified for the world from a very difficult group and conditions. I know this team we always get out of very difficult conditions.

“I am convinced we would return good in the next game. We showed good character in the game against Portugal, and we can make things better in the next game,” Captain Ayew stated.

The Black Stars would take on South Korea in their second group game on Monday, November 28.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

More from category

  • Ghana walks from Portugal defeat with some positives and a lesson in bravery

    Ghana walks from Portugal defeat with some positives and a lesson in bravery

  • Qatar 2022 Day 6

    Wales vs Iran live, Qatar vs Senegal Live

  • Luis Enrique speaks on Spain players having sex before World Cup matches

    'It's normal' - Spain coach expects his players to have S*x before matches during the World Cup

Trending

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi photo explained
QATAR 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi photo explained

England fans looking for beer in Qatar end up chilling with lion in Sheikh’s palace

Video: England fans looking for beer in Qatar end up chilling with lion in Sheikh’s palace

Ronaldo's retirement scenario involves Lionel Messi and the 2022 FIFA World Cup

‘I will finish football if this happens’ - Ronaldo gives condition for retirement involving the World Cup and Messi

Ronaldo wax figure unveiled by Madame Tussauds in New York

Ronaldo takes over New York as Madame Tussauds unveils wax figure at Times Square