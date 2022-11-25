We’ll make amends in the next game – Dede Ayew assures Ghanaians

Speaking in a post-match press conference, Ayew said Ghana made some unforgivable mistakes and it cost them the game.

“In football you would always pay for your mistakes, and that is what happened to us.

“We made some errors, and they punished us for that. The last two goals from Portugal were so quick we could not recover, but we have always survived difficult conditions and we would come back good,” he added.

Ayew, however, noted that, they would be able to change their fortunes in the next game adding that, they had always come out of difficult situations.

“We qualified for the world from a very difficult group and conditions. I know this team we always get out of very difficult conditions.

“I am convinced we would return good in the next game. We showed good character in the game against Portugal, and we can make things better in the next game,” Captain Ayew stated.