He said the Ministry will make sure that money will be well spent in order to bring benefits to the nation at the Mundial.
We’ll make good use of MTN’s $2 million sponsorship at the World Cup – Sports Minister
Mustapha Ussif, the Minister for Youth and Sports has assured Ghanaians that the $2 million sponsorship package from MTN will be used judiciously at the World Cup.
Recommended articles
Speaking at the launch, Mustapha Ussif said: “It is important for this huge investment from MTN to be put to judicious use so that it will make the desired impact on the team.”
“As a sector minister, I want to assure the whole country that as the custodian of every penny for the national team, the funds will be put to judicious use.”
GFA President, Kurt Okraku says the money will help the Black Stars at the World Cup.
The fund is expected to go into Black Stars’ preparations for the global tournament.
“Ghana will be represented by 26 warriors. Warriors who will go out on the pitch to play for our red, yellow, and green colours.” Kurt Okraku remarked at the launch.
“26 warriors who are also ready to write their names in the history books. 26 warriors who are ready to do more than their predecessors have done. They are encouraged by this singular feat and support MTN.”
The MTN sponsorship is part of President Akuffo Addo’s fundraising drive to solicit funds for the Senior National Team, ahead of their upcoming assignment.
More from category
-
We’ll make good use of MTN’s $2 million sponsorship at the World Cup – Sports Minister
-
Asamoah Gyan drops new song for the 2022 World Cup
-
An African country can win the World Cup in Qatar - FIFA S/General Fatma Samoura