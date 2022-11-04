RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

We’ll make good use of MTN’s $2 million sponsorship at the World Cup – Sports Minister

Evans Annang

Mustapha Ussif, the Minister for Youth and Sports has assured Ghanaians that the $2 million sponsorship package from MTN will be used judiciously at the World Cup.

Ghana's minister for Youth and Sports Mustapha Ussif
Ghana's minister for Youth and Sports Mustapha Ussif

He said the Ministry will make sure that money will be well spent in order to bring benefits to the nation at the Mundial.

Recommended articles

Speaking at the launch, Mustapha Ussif said: “It is important for this huge investment from MTN to be put to judicious use so that it will make the desired impact on the team.”

“As a sector minister, I want to assure the whole country that as the custodian of every penny for the national team, the funds will be put to judicious use.”

GFA President, Kurt Okraku says the money will help the Black Stars at the World Cup.

The fund is expected to go into Black Stars’ preparations for the global tournament.

Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif (far right)
Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif (far right) Pulse Ghana

“Ghana will be represented by 26 warriors. Warriors who will go out on the pitch to play for our red, yellow, and green colours.” Kurt Okraku remarked at the launch.

“26 warriors who are also ready to write their names in the history books. 26 warriors who are ready to do more than their predecessors have done. They are encouraged by this singular feat and support MTN.”

The MTN sponsorship is part of President Akuffo Addo’s fundraising drive to solicit funds for the Senior National Team, ahead of their upcoming assignment.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

More from category

  • Ghana's minister for Youth and Sports Mustapha Ussif

    We’ll make good use of MTN’s $2 million sponsorship at the World Cup – Sports Minister

  • ‘Black Stars need someone like Asamoah Gyan, we miss him’ – Laryea Kingston

    Asamoah Gyan drops new song for the 2022 World Cup

  • FIFA's secretary general, Senegalese Fatma Samoura, is seconded to the African Football Confederation

    An African country can win the World Cup in Qatar - FIFA S/General Fatma Samoura

Trending

More details emerge as Thomas Partey is allegedly being accused of Rape again

'He knows the truth' - Lady reveals more amid Thomas Partey's rape allegations

The Top 10 richest football clubs in the world

2022: Top 10 richest football clubs in the world

Instagram model has called out Arsenal's Thomas Partey over fresh rape allegations on Twitter

Lady calls out Thomas Partey on social media over Rape Allegations [Receipts]

Black Stars players

Ghana Black Stars: Here are all the players available for Qatar 2022 selection