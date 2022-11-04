We’ll make good use of MTN’s $2 million sponsorship at the World Cup – Sports Minister

Speaking at the launch, Mustapha Ussif said: “It is important for this huge investment from MTN to be put to judicious use so that it will make the desired impact on the team.”

“As a sector minister, I want to assure the whole country that as the custodian of every penny for the national team, the funds will be put to judicious use.”

GFA President, Kurt Okraku says the money will help the Black Stars at the World Cup.

The fund is expected to go into Black Stars’ preparations for the global tournament.

Pulse Ghana

“Ghana will be represented by 26 warriors. Warriors who will go out on the pitch to play for our red, yellow, and green colours.” Kurt Okraku remarked at the launch.

“26 warriors who are also ready to write their names in the history books. 26 warriors who are ready to do more than their predecessors have done. They are encouraged by this singular feat and support MTN.”