We’re going to put our lives on the line against Ghana – Luis Suarez warns

Evans Annang

Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez has served a strong warning to the Black Stars of Ghana ahead of their crucial game in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Uruguay

According to him, all the Uruguayan players will put their lives on the line in order to beat Ghana and hopefully qualify for the next round.

Speaking to the press ahead of the game on Friday, the former Barcelona star said the point haul of his country has made it a must for them to beat Ghana

“We have one point and the final match against Ghana is do and die. We have no option than to win to make our fans happy,” Luis Suarez said.

The Uruguay attacker added, “We are going to put our lives and soul in this last match, Ghana is a good team but we know them, we have beaten them before and we know how to beat them again.

Luis Suarez in action for Uruguayan side Nacional AFP

“We have watched their video clips and they have a porous defence, we will utilize on that to beat them.”

Uruguay eliminated Ghana under controversial circumstances in the quarterfinals at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

