We’re going to put our lives on the line against Ghana – Luis Suarez warns

Speaking to the press ahead of the game on Friday, the former Barcelona star said the point haul of his country has made it a must for them to beat Ghana

“We have one point and the final match against Ghana is do and die. We have no option than to win to make our fans happy,” Luis Suarez said.

The Uruguay attacker added, “We are going to put our lives and soul in this last match, Ghana is a good team but we know them, we have beaten them before and we know how to beat them again.

AFP

“We have watched their video clips and they have a porous defence, we will utilize on that to beat them.”