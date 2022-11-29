RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

We’re here to make the younger players comfortable - Jordan Ayew

Evans Annang

Black Stars striker Jordan Ayew has underscored the importance of experienced players in the team.

He said Ghana’s victory over South Korea yesterday at the World Cup was due a blend in experience and youthful exuberance.

Speaking after the game to Joy News, the Crystal Palace forward said the role of the experienced players is to make the younger ones comfortable.

“In every job, in every thing you do experience is key. We have great talent and great young guys as well and today’s game showed that we have to do what we had to do.”

“We’ll keep on speaking to the young ones to buy into our ideas and the coach’s as well and we’re here to make them comfortable”, he added.

Ghana, yesterday, sealed the important 3-2 win over South Korea thanks to a brace from Mohammed Kudus and a strike from Mohammed Salisu.

The Black Stars are now set to take on Uruguay in the final Group H match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Jordan Ayew provided 2 assists for Mohammed Salisu and Mohammed Kudus to score Ghana’s first two goals.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

