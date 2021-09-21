We’re joking with women’s football in Ghana – Mercy Tagoe fires

Tagoe-Quarcoo’s side fell to a humiliating 3-0 defeat at the hands of South Africa in their opening game in the Aisha Buhari Cup in Nigeria.

However, they recovered from the setback to record an impressive 2-0 win over Cameroon to end the tournament on a high.

The ex-footballer, referee and currently manager, however, believes women’s football is currently a joke in Ghana.

“Coincidentally both sides (Ghana and Cameroon) brought fresh legs into their team, trying to test their pulse and how best they can fit into the team,” she said, as quoted by Citisportsonline.

“My team for instance, like I told you the last time, South Africa being our sisters and girlfriends brought all their stars and we all know what Thembi Kgatlana can do, and what she is doing and what she will continue to do.”

Tagoe-Quarcoo added: “I respect them so much because they have taken the women’s football to the next level and we all have to look at it and emulate.

“We are joking, believe you me, we do this today, tomorrow we do that and next time when we are called we think we will get there. When you sleep, others will wake up and do it for you to see.”