We’re ready to defend our title – Black Satellites coach Karim Zito declares ahead of WAFU competition

Evans Annang

Abdul Karim Zito, coach of the national U-20 team, the Black Satellites has stated the preparedness of the team at the ongoing WAFU U-20 tournament in Niger.

Black Satellites coach, Abdul Karim Zito
He said Ghana is ready to defend the title they won at the last WAFU competition two years ago.

We are trying to cope with the weather condition which is hotter than we expected. Nonetheless, we are trying to adapt to it and are for the competition”.

“I have been here previously for about a year so I knew what to expect around this time of the year but am happy since we got here the players have shown signs of adapting to the weather conditions”, Coach Zito told ghanafa.org.

Zito also stated that, while he had more time with the previous squad, his current team is more adaptable.

Karim Zito
“With the previous squad, the league had been halted due to Covid so I got to spend more time with the players in camp but now the league is ongoing so after training the players return to their clubs to honour the league matches before they return to camp. However, I believe that in terms of flexibility the current squad is more flexible”, Coach Zito intimated.

Coach Zito stated that they will win against Nigeria on Sunday.

“Nigeria began camping for this tournament four days after we stated in Prampram. They got here earlier and have played two friendlies against Niger but we are poised to qualify to the AFCON “, he said.

The Black Satellites won the previous edition of the sub-regional competition and went on to win the African U20 Cup of Nations in 2021.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

Derek Boateng