‘We’re the monkeys, so no one respects AFCON’ – Evra on Ballon d’Or positions

Lionel Messi picked up his seventh Ballon d’Or on Monday, with Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho placing second and third.

Only two African players were nominated in the 30-man shortlist, with Mohamed Salah and Riyad Mahrez finishing seventh and 20th, respectively.

Meanwhile, Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy was not nominated despite winning the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Super Cup with the Blues.

The Senegalese shot-stopper was also beaten by Gianluigi Donnarumma to the Lev Yashin Trophy, which is awarded to the best goalkeeper in the world.

Also, last week, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp referred to the AFCON as a “little tournament” and refused to retract the statement when he was called out by a journalist.

Reacting to this, Evra said the AFCON deserves more respect, while suggesting Mendy should’ve won the Yashin Trophy.

“Also the goalkeeper... what about Edouard Mendy? You know, but of course, African Cup, we are the monkeys so no one respects this competition,” the former left-back said on Instagram.

“We are the only competition where you have to leave your club, leave for three weeks and play that cup because in Africa we always have a little space. But things will change, things will change.”