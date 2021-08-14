RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

‘We’re winning the league!’ – Manchester United fans celebrate 5-1 victory over Leeds

Emmanuel Ayamga

Manchester United fans are currently buzzing on social media following their side’s huge win over Leeds United.

The Red Devils demolished Marcelo Bielsa’s side 5-1 in Saturday’s early kick-off Premier League game at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes scored a hat-trick for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, while Paul Pogba also recorded three assists in the game.

twitter.com

Fernandes opened the scoring after the half-hour mark but Leeds restored parity immediately after the half-time break, thanks to a streamer from Luke Ayling.

However, a few minutes later, Mason Greenwood put Manchester United ahead again when he ran through on goal to drill the ball home with his left foot.

There was still time for Fernandes to score two more before Fred rounded up an emphatic 5-1 win for the Red Devils.

twitter.com
twitter.com

With Solskjser’s side moving to the top of the table, some Manchester United fans are convinced this could be their year to win the Premier League.

See some of the reactions below:

twitter.com
twitter.com
twitter.com
twitter.com
twitter.com
twitter.com
twitter.com
twitter.com
twitter.com
twitter.com

