‘We’re winning the league!’ – Manchester United fans celebrate 5-1 victory over Leeds

Bruno Fernandes scored a hat-trick for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, while Paul Pogba also recorded three assists in the game.

Fernandes opened the scoring after the half-hour mark but Leeds restored parity immediately after the half-time break, thanks to a streamer from Luke Ayling.

However, a few minutes later, Mason Greenwood put Manchester United ahead again when he ran through on goal to drill the ball home with his left foot.

There was still time for Fernandes to score two more before Fred rounded up an emphatic 5-1 win for the Red Devils.

With Solskjser’s side moving to the top of the table, some Manchester United fans are convinced this could be their year to win the Premier League.