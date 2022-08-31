“He chose to expose me lately” - Wesley Fofana throws jabs at Brendan Rodgers after sealing £75m move to Chelsea

The French centre-back joins Chelsea in a deal worth £75 million in total, signing a seven-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

21-year-old Fofana released a goodbye message to his old team, Leicester City with some mixed messages of gratitude and snide remarks.

Fofana thanks Leicester City

Fofana put out a statement on his official Instagram page directed at Leicester City, the fans, his old teammates and his former manager, Brendan Rodgers.

“During these two seasons here, I have probably experienced the most intense moments of my young football career. I have grown as a player but also as a man.

Thank you to you, Foxes fan 🦊, for your kindness and your constant support, even in the moments you were led to believe I didn’t respect the club. I will never forget how we vibrated, exulted or cried, together… I will never forget you.”

Fofana addresses the controversy

The 21-year-old defender went on to make some snide remarks about his former club in retaliation to the drama surrounding his transfer to Chelsea.

“I chose not to communicate during this transfer window despite all the criticism and all the often false and misleading comments, even when they were coming from the club. I understood and I learned. I didn't want to damage the image of the institution and I chose to take it rather than answer. I thank Top for his understanding, thanks to the managers, to the coach who has always appreciated me, even if he chose to expose me a lot lately... I got it coach 😉”

Fofana’s vote of thanks

He would round up the statement with a vote of thanks and looking forward to the new challenge which awaits him at Chelsea.

“Thanks to the staff for their trust, their advice and of course, their support during my injury and my recovery period.

There were ups and downs but I never cheated, you can be sure of that.

Thank you to all the people who work here everyday, you are the soul of this club !