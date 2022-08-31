RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

“He chose to expose me lately” - Wesley Fofana throws jabs at Brendan Rodgers after sealing £75m move to Chelsea

Tunde Young

New Chelsea signing Wesley Fofana has some interesting words about his old club Leicester City, the manager, players and fans

Wesley Fofana addresses Leicester City after leaving for Chelsea
Wesley Fofana addresses Leicester City after leaving for Chelsea

After weeks of speculation and drama, Chelsea have finally completed the signing of Wesley Fofana from Leicester City.

The French centre-back joins Chelsea in a deal worth £75 million in total, signing a seven-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

21-year-old Fofana released a goodbye message to his old team, Leicester City with some mixed messages of gratitude and snide remarks.

Fofana put out a statement on his official Instagram page directed at Leicester City, the fans, his old teammates and his former manager, Brendan Rodgers.

Wesley Fofana's farewell message
“During these two seasons here, I have probably experienced the most intense moments of my young football career. I have grown as a player but also as a man.

Thank you to you, Foxes fan 🦊, for your kindness and your constant support, even in the moments you were led to believe I didn’t respect the club. I will never forget how we vibrated, exulted or cried, together… I will never forget you.”

The 21-year-old defender went on to make some snide remarks about his former club in retaliation to the drama surrounding his transfer to Chelsea.

Wesley Fofana
“I chose not to communicate during this transfer window despite all the criticism and all the often false and misleading comments, even when they were coming from the club. I understood and I learned. I didn't want to damage the image of the institution and I chose to take it rather than answer. I thank Top for his understanding, thanks to the managers, to the coach who has always appreciated me, even if he chose to expose me a lot lately... I got it coach 😉”

He would round up the statement with a vote of thanks and looking forward to the new challenge which awaits him at Chelsea.

Wesley Fofana
“Thanks to the staff for their trust, their advice and of course, their support during my injury and my recovery period.

There were ups and downs but I never cheated, you can be sure of that.

Thank you to all the people who work here everyday, you are the soul of this club !

Finally, thanks to my teammates, my brothers, the Foxes soldiers. We'll meet again, on a football field or somewhere else 💙”

