West Brom headed for relegation after Wolves draw

Sam Allardyce's men are now 11 points from safety with just 12 left to play for in the final four games of the season.

The former England manager has never previously been relegated from the top flight, but the Baggies have won just four of his 22 games in charge since replacing the sacked Slaven Bilic in December.

One of those victories was away to Wolves in the Black Country derby in January.

However, Nuno Espirito Santo's side gained some measure of revenge by denying West Brom hope of beating the drop.

Both sides battled horrendous playing conditions under heavy rain and luck also deserted the home side in first-half stoppage time when Kyle Bartley's attempted clearance ricocheted off Fabio Silva and into the net to give Wolves the lead.

Mbaye Diagne levelled on 62 minutes when he headed in Conor Townsend's cross.

But West Brom could not find the winner they desperately needed to remain second bottom of the table.