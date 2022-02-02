West Brom sack head coach Valerien Ismael

Ismael paid the price for West Brom's run of one win in their last seven matches.

A damaging streak of three defeats in four games culminated with Albion supporters calling for his dismissal during a 2-0 loss at Millwall on Saturday.

West Brom are fifth in the second tier table, eight points adrift of the top two as they try to win an immediate return to the Premier League after last season's relegation.

"West Bromwich Albion Football Club can confirm Valerien Ismael has today left his position as head coach," a statement said.

"The club would like to place on record its thanks to Valerien and Adam for their efforts and wishes them well in the future.

"The process of recruiting a new head coach is now under way and an appointment will be announced in due course."

Former Bayern Munich boss Ismael was hired on a four-year contract in June after impressing with his work at Barnsley.

The 46-year-old Frenchman, who replaced Sam Allardyce at West Brom, had guided Barnsley to the Championship play-offs in the 2020-21 season.