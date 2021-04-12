West Brom sink Saints to boost slender survival hopes, Everton frustrated

The Baggies have scored eight goals in their last two games, two more than they had netted in their previous 11 combined, but their unexpected revival might have come too late to save them from slipping into the Championship.

"We have had two very important wins that are pricking up people's ears but unfortunately we have to rely on other people losing," Allardyce said.

The latest VAR row in a season of problems with the technology drew a scathing response from Allardyce.

"I'm afraid so," he said when asked if VAR is a laughing stock. "There are too many of us not being given an opportunity to express how to make it better."

Ice-cool Pereira