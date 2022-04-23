Kurt off to court: Zouma receives court date following cat kicking controversy

Following the incident, Zouma had his cats seized by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA). Both Kurt and Yoan, who plays for English National League side Dagenham and Redbridge, have been prosecuted under the Animal Welfare Act.

Pulse Nigeria

Zouma was also slammed by West Ham with a huge fine of ₦133,395,975 in retaliation for his actions. The Hammers swiftly condemned the act amid calls to remove him from the team.

David Moyes opted to ignore the calls and continued using Zouma and the defender was subsequently booed by rival fans in Premier League fixtures. Even after the footballer apologised, the incident cost him financially, with sponsors like Adidas and Vitality cutting their ties to the footballer.

Pulse Sports