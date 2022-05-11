West Ham offer Declan Rice 'incredible' 8 year contract

AFP

It is claimed the 23-year-old England midfielder has been offered a massive opportunity to more than triple his wages at the London club as per talkSPORT.

Declan Rice currently earns around £62,000 per week at the London Stadium. and could see the new contract offer could see his deal spike up to £200,000.

The Englishman who was voted West Ham's Player of the 2021/22 season, has reportedly rejected all offers of a renewal so far as the midfielder continues to be linked with a summer switch to either of Premier league giants Chelsea or Manchester United.

However, the latest reports have now claimed that the Hammers have made another attempt to keep hold of their 23-year-old midfield star.

The report adds that West Ham are '99 per cent' certain they will not let go of one of their best players, this summer as Rice has been given the chance to pen a deal to keep him at the club until 2030.

The proposed £200,000-a-week contract could rise with inflation across the length of the deal.

Declan Rice has been the Hammers' standout player in recent seasons and is a key first-team member for Gareth Southgate at international level.

Rice has also been West Ham's on-field captain for the majority of the last two seasons, with Mark Noble set to depart the club in the summer after a remarkable 22 years at the London stadium.

Transfer Links

The 23-year-old former Chelsea midfielder has also been linked with a return to the Blues in the summer, with Blues manager Thomas Tuchel, admitting that he rates the Englishman highly.

Manchester United boss Ralf Ragnick, has also hinted at a MASSIVE SQUAD OVERHAUL IN THE SUMMER with Rice also considered as favorites to help usher in the new era at Old trafford next season.

West Ham are even willing to up the offer to a 10-year contract if Rice and his representatives should ever be open to the idea.

However, he is currently showing little indication that he will put pen to paper, with his representatives believing they could get around £300,000 or £400,000-per-week elsewhere.

Rice's current contract is set to expire in the summer of 2024 but the club have the option to extend it by a further season.