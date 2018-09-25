Pulse.com.gh logo
What the stars wore to the 2018 FIFA Best Awards


In their stylish suits and in the company of their families, the players took turns to show to the world some of the best outfits you’d ever see.

  Published: 2018-09-25
play Chelsea Stars

The FIFA Best Awards was held on Monday in London, with Luka Modric being named Footballer of The Year.

The awards ceremony was blighted by controversy, as the football world seemed to disagree with some of the winners.

play Sergio Ramos and partner

 

However, aside the controversy and all that, the red carpet was surely a delightful scene for every fashion lover.

play Chelsea legend Didier Drogba, Kante and Eden Hazard

From Marcelo to Eden Hazard to Ngolo Kante, the list is just endless on the stars and what they wore to the FIFA Best awards.

play France and PSG young stars, Kylian Mbappé

Below are photos of the best dressed players:

play Eden Hazard

 

play Thibaut Courtois

 

play

 

 

Football

Mohammed Salah wins FIFA Puskas award
The Best FIFA Awards Mohamed Salah wins FIFA Puskas award
Luka Modric beats off competition from Ronaldo and Salah to win world best player
FIFA Best Award Luka Modric beats off competition from Ronaldo and Salah to win world best player
Gabon's Didier Ndong has had his contract terminated by Sunderland for not reporting to training this season
Football Sunderland rescind missing Ndong's contract
Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric inspired Croatia to reach the World Cup final for the first time
Football Modric ends Ronaldo-Messi era to be crowned world's best
