Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

When Arsene Wenger met ex-prez John Kuffour


Photos When Arsene Wenger met ex-prez John Kuffour

Arsène Wenger met the former President while in Liberia to receive the West African state's highest honour

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Image
Image

Former Ghana President John Agyekum Kuffuor and former Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger were amongst distinguished personalities honoured to mark Liberia’s National Flag Day.

Wenger and Kuffour were in Liberia on Friday to receive the West African state's highest honour - the Knight Grand Commander of the Humane Order of African Redemption - for his role in the development of the football career of President George Oppong Weah.

President Kuffour was conferred upon the Honor: Collar of State, Most Venerable Order of the Pioneers.

Sir Arsene Wenger was conferred upon the Honor: Knights Grand Commander, Humane Order of African Redemption (KGC-HOAR)

While Coach Claude LeRoy was conferred upon the Honor: Knight Commander, Humane Order of African Redemption (KC-HOAR).

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Ailing Arsenal star Ozil misses West Ham clash Football Ailing Arsenal star Ozil misses West Ham clash
Football: Bayern star Coman 'out for weeks' after second ankle injury of 2018 Football Bayern star Coman 'out for weeks' after second ankle injury of 2018
Otumfuo Cup: Barcelona officials in Ghana to meet Kotoko over friendly Otumfuo Cup Barcelona officials in Ghana to meet Kotoko over friendly
English Premier League: Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu gears up for Chelsea reunion English Premier League Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu gears up for Chelsea reunion
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Thomas Partey tips Atletico Madrid to win Champions League this season Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey tips Atletico Madrid to win Champions League this season
Serie A: Here is why Ronaldo chose Juventus over Manchester United Serie A Here is why Ronaldo chose Juventus over Manchester United

Recommended Videos

Pulse Sports: Black Stars players to receive $5000 as winning bonus Pulse Sports Black Stars players to receive $5000 as winning bonus
Video: Check out Kevin Prince-Boateng’s rap song Video Check out Kevin Prince-Boateng’s rap song
Video: Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban



Top Articles

1 Amazing The youngest scorer in AFCON history claims he slept with his...bullet
2 Michael Student wins GHS 500,000 Betway jackpotbullet
3 Profile Kwesi Nyantakyi's impeccable impact on Ghana footballbullet
4 Today in History On this day: Kwesi Nyantakyi appointed as...bullet
5 Honours List of winners of the UEFA Player of the Year awardbullet
6 Brazil Legendary Ronaldinho pays glowing tribute to Kofi Annanbullet
7 Entrepreneurs Asamoah Gyan and 4 other footballers who are...bullet
8 Facts And Stats 3 reasons why Chelsea have achieved more...bullet
9 Bad Side 4 footballers who ruined their careers with off...bullet
10 Atletico Madrid Thomas Partey apologises after...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaignbullet
2 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
3 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
4 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA banbullet
5 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
6 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
7 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would...bullet
8 Video These words of Paul Pogba inspired France to World...bullet
9 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing...bullet
10 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet

Football

This is why Real Madrid haven’t signed Eden Hazard yet
La Liga This is why Real Madrid haven’t signed Eden Hazard yet
Yannick Bolasie has joined Aston Villa on a season-long loan
Football Aston Villa boost promotion push with Bolasie capture
Kotoko revive rivalry with Hearts this weekend
Preview Kotoko revive rivalry with Hearts this weekend
Hoffenheim head coach Julian Nagelsmann was furious after the VAR failed to over-rule a penalty against his side in Bayern Munich's 3-1 win on Friday night on the opening weekend of the 2018/19 Bundesliga season.
Football 'It's a mystery': VAR sparks controversy in new Bundesliga season