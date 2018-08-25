When Arsene Wenger met ex-prez John Kuffour

news

Former Ghana President John Agyekum Kuffuor and former Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger were amongst distinguished personalities honoured to mark Liberia’s National Flag Day.

Wenger and Kuffour were in Liberia on Friday to receive the West African state's highest honour - the Knight Grand Commander of the Humane Order of African Redemption - for his role in the development of the football career of President George Oppong Weah.

President Kuffour was conferred upon the Honor: Collar of State, Most Venerable Order of the Pioneers.

Sir Arsene Wenger was conferred upon the Honor: Knights Grand Commander, Humane Order of African Redemption (KGC-HOAR)

While Coach Claude LeRoy was conferred upon the Honor: Knight Commander, Humane Order of African Redemption (KC-HOAR).