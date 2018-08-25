When Arsene Wenger met ex-prez John Kuffour

Arsène Wenger met the former President while in Liberia to receive the West African state's highest honour
Wenger and Kuffour were in Liberia on Friday to receive the West African state's highest honour - the Knight Grand Commander of the Humane Order of African Redemption - for his role in the development of the football career of President George Oppong Weah.
President Kuffour was conferred upon the Honor: Collar of State, Most Venerable Order of the Pioneers.
Sir Arsene Wenger was conferred upon the Honor: Knights Grand Commander, Humane Order of African Redemption (KGC-HOAR)
While Coach Claude LeRoy was conferred upon the Honor: Knight Commander, Humane Order of African Redemption (KC-HOAR).