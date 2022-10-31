When will Qatar 2022 World Cup start? Here is all you need to know

The opening game of Qatar 2022 by pit the hosts against Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, with a place at the top of Group A up for grabs.

It almost feels like a lifetime ago that Ghana graced the World Cup in Brazil in 2014 following their failure to qualify for the last edition in Russia.

Pulse Sports

However, the Black Stars are back on the world stage, although Otto Addo’s side are the lowest-ranked team going into the tournament.

Defending champions France will also be hoping to keep their crown but will face stiff competition from the likes of Brazil, Argentina and the Netherlands, who equally boast strong squads.

World Cup Groups

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Group B: England, Iran, USA, Wales

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea

Venues and Stadiums

The Qatar 2022 World Cup will take place in five cities in the Arabian country and eight stadiums with unique stories attached to each.

The cities that will host the various matches of the World Cup are Lusail, Al Khor, Doha, Al Rayyan and Al Wakrah.

Pulse Ghana

The stadiums ate:

Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail – 80,000 capacity

Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor – 60,000 capacity

Stadium 974 in Doha – 40,000 capacity

Al Thumama Stadium in Doha – 40,000 capacity

Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan – 45,416 capacity

Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan – 45,350 capacity

Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan – 44,740 capacity

Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah – 40,000 capacity

When is Ghana playing?

The Black Stars will play their opening game of the World Cup against Portugal on November 24, 2022. They will then take on South Korea four days later before rounding of Group H with a clash against Uruguay on December 2.

Imago/Shengolpixs/Tobi Adepoju

Some dos and don’ts at Qatar 2022 World Cup

Qatar is an Arabic state and, therefore, has a zero-tolerance policy towards some offences. The country has already warned fans against raising rainbow flags or demonstrating for the rights of gays and homosexuals during the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

They have also warned that harsh punishments await fans who break the law in the Gulf state during the tournament, including the death penalty in some instances.

Law 9 of the 1987 on Control and Regulation of Control and Regulation of Narcotic Drugs and Dangerous Psychotropic Substances prescribes a 20-year jail sentence and a fine of between 100,000 (£21,349) and 300,000 riyals (£64,047) for persons caught smuggling drugs into Qatar.