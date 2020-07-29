  1. Sports
Which club would you purchase if you hit a jackpot of 1 billion dollars?

Thomas Freeman Yeboah
These question will tell you the sort of club you will investor money in if you hit a jackpot of 1 billion dollars.

What is your favourite football club?

Real Madrid
Asante Kotoko
Barcelona
Accra Hearts of Oak

Who would be your first signing for your favourite?

Kevin-Prince Boateng
Cristiano Ronaldo
Asamoah Gyan
Lionel Messi

What is your favourite club’s jersey colour?

Red
White
Yellow
Blue

What is your favourite league?

Ghana Premier League
La Liga
English Premier League
Bundesliga

What is your most favourable position on the field?

Midfield
Defence
Goalkeeping
Forward

Which platform to you get information about your idol club?

Newspapers
Website
TV
Radio

Which Ghanaian music artiste would you prefer to co-own a club with?

Shatta Wale
StoneBwoy
Sarkodie
Samini
Your score: World class investor
Congrats you will own the richest football club in the world
Your score: African business tycoon
You will purchase Africa’s finest football club
Your score: Indigenous investor
You will invest in a Ghanaian club.
Your score: Start-up
Eeei you jack you much work to do, you want to revive Kwaebibrem FC
Source: Pulse Ghana
Thomas Freeman Yeboah
Thomas Freeman Yeboah More from the author »
