Which kind of sports fan are you?

Thomas Freeman Yeboah
This quiz will tell you the kind of sports fan you are.

How would you celebrate when Lionel Messi scores a solo goal against Real Madrid?

Scream
Go half naked
Do nothing
Jumps off your seat

How do you react when you win a bet from Soccabet?

Go half naked
Scream
Do nothing
Jumps off your seat

How would you celebrate if Kotoko scores a 9th goal against Mighty Royals of Prampram?

Scream
Go half naked
Do nothing
Jumps off your seat

How would you react if Cristiano Ronaldo beats off competition from Lionel Messi to win Ballon d’Or?

Scream
Go half naked
Do nothing
Jumps off your seat

How would you express your feelings should Ghana beat Brazil to win FIFA the World Cup?

Scream
Go half naked
Do nothing
Jumps off your seat

How would you react if you get promotion to head your company’s branch in Somalia?

Scream
Go half naked
Do nothing
Jumps off your seat
Your score: Overly Enthusiastic Fan
This fan loves the wave and knows every word to every song the band plays (and the motions) and might as well be an in-crowd cheerleader
Your score: I Don’t Care Fan
He doesn't express his feelings when his team loses or wins
Your score: Bleeding Heart Fan
This fan loves her team, but her bleeding heart feels sorry for the other team when they mess up.
Your score: Score Fan
This is the fan who sees the game merely as a social event. This fan is far more concerned with people watching and looking at other people’s outfits than paying attention to the actual game
Source: Pulse Ghana
Thomas Freeman Yeboah
Thomas Freeman Yeboah More from the author »
