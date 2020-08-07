Which kind of sports fan are you?
This quiz will tell you the kind of sports fan you are.
How would you celebrate when Lionel Messi scores a solo goal against Real Madrid?
Scream
Go half naked
Do nothing
Jumps off your seat
How do you react when you win a bet from Soccabet?
Go half naked
Scream
Do nothing
Jumps off your seat
How would you celebrate if Kotoko scores a 9th goal against Mighty Royals of Prampram?
Scream
Go half naked
Do nothing
Jumps off your seat
How would you react if Cristiano Ronaldo beats off competition from Lionel Messi to win Ballon d’Or?
Scream
Go half naked
Do nothing
Jumps off your seat
How would you express your feelings should Ghana beat Brazil to win FIFA the World Cup?
Scream
Go half naked
Do nothing
Jumps off your seat
How would you react if you get promotion to head your company’s branch in Somalia?
Scream
Go half naked
Do nothing
Jumps off your seat
Ads
End of ads block
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh