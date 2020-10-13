The central defender could be signing for the UAE giants should he undergo a successful test

Abass arrived in the UAE last week after catching the eye of Al Hilal United FC scouting team during the 2019-20 season of Ghana’s lower division league.

The young defender could be signed for a long-term deal from White Wolves FC if he impress the technical handlers of the UAE club after their observation.

It is however unclear how long the trial period will take before a decision is made on the defender.