Who has Gerard Pique been allegedly cheating on Shakira with?

The couple who have two children together, chose to split up as reported by Marca, after the Colombian singer discovered that the Barcelona defender had been cheating on her.

In a statement, Pique and Shakira wrote, "We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we are asking for respect for their privacy.

"Thank you for your understanding," they concluded.

Who is the woman Pique is accused of cheating with?

According to Spanish newspaper, El Periodico de Catalunya, the 35-year-old Barcelona star has been meeting with a 22-year-old blonde female. She is a student and an event hostess in Barcelona.

El Periodico further revealed that, Pique was seen with the unnamed woman multiple times, and Shakira found out.

Pique is also said to be living in a separate apartment away from his family home, where 45-year-old Shakira, and their two children, Milan and Sasha, are.

El Periodico also reports that Pique and Shakira had already been separated for three months prior the news of their split.

In the month of May, Shakira traveled to Ibiza twice, with their children, Milan and Sasha, and a friend, but without Pique who at the time, was injured and unavailable for his club Barcelona.

In their statement, the couple neither confirmed nor denied this existence of the 22-year-old.

A romance out of football and music

In 2010, the two met while filming the music video for the Colombian singer's World Cup hit single "Waka Waka."

Pique's Spain went on to win their first FIFA World Cup by defeating Netherlands in the final, and pair started dating later in 2011.