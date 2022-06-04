RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Who has Gerard Pique been allegedly cheating on Shakira with?

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie

The couple announced their split on Saturday, although reports suggests that they have been separated for 3 months already.

Pique and Shakira, who have two children together, have confirmed the news of their split
Pique and Shakira, who have two children together, have confirmed the news of their split

Pop singer Shakira and Barcelona defender Gerard Pique have acknowledged that their 11-year relationship have come to an end.

Recommended articles

The couple who have two children together, chose to split up as reported by Marca, after the Colombian singer discovered that the Barcelona defender had been cheating on her.

In a statement, Pique and Shakira wrote, "We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we are asking for respect for their privacy.

"Thank you for your understanding," they concluded.

ALSO READ: Messi's family member brands Pique a 'liar, spiteful and envious' in stunning revelation

Inaugural African MVP award to reward fans with opportunity to win trip to Spain

Barcelona star, Memphis Depay shares video vibing to 'Dada' by Young Jonn

According to Spanish newspaper, El Periodico de Catalunya, the 35-year-old Barcelona star has been meeting with a 22-year-old blonde female. She is a student and an event hostess in Barcelona.

Pique and Shakira
Pique and Shakira pulse sengal

El Periodico further revealed that, Pique was seen with the unnamed woman multiple times, and Shakira found out.

Pique is also said to be living in a separate apartment away from his family home, where 45-year-old Shakira, and their two children, Milan and Sasha, are.

El Periodico also reports that Pique and Shakira had already been separated for three months prior the news of their split.

In the month of May, Shakira traveled to Ibiza twice, with their children, Milan and Sasha, and a friend, but without Pique who at the time, was injured and unavailable for his club Barcelona.

Pique is at the moment, living in an apartment away from his family
Pique is at the moment, living in an apartment away from his family AFP

In their statement, the couple neither confirmed nor denied this existence of the 22-year-old.

In 2010, the two met while filming the music video for the Colombian singer's World Cup hit single "Waka Waka."

Pique's Spain went on to win their first FIFA World Cup by defeating Netherlands in the final, and pair started dating later in 2011.

Shakira and Pique had two children throughout their relationship but never got married.

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

More from category

  • Jose Mourinho is the right man to get the best out of PSG's stars

    Why Jose Mourinho is the perfect fit for PSG

  • Pique and Shakira, who have two children together, have confirmed the news of their split

    Who has Gerard Pique been allegedly cheating on Shakira with?

  • Black Stars

    AFCON Qualifiers: Here are the 25 Black Stars players that will face Central African Republic

Trending

UCL FINAL

Why Benzema’s goal against Liverpool was ACTUALLY offside

Karim Benzema's goal was rightly ruled offside

Top 5 Ghanaian footballers who have won the UEFA Champions League

Top 5 Ghanaian footballers who have won the UEFA Champions League
UCL FINAL

5 worst performers for Liverpool in defeat to Real Madrid

Liverpool's most disappointing players

Watch: Southampton’s Mohammed Salisu plays football with friends in Madina

Watch: Southampton’s Mohammed Salisu plays football with friends in Madina