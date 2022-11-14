RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Premier League: Why Alejandro Garnacho is Manchester United's next superstar

Ifeanyi Ufomadu

Manchester United wonderkid, Alejandro Garnacho, is quickly becoming the hottest teenager in world football

Alejandro Garnacho after scoring the winning goal for Manchester United against Fulham
Alejandro Garnacho is the latest teenage footballing sensation to dazzle in the historic colours of Manchester United. A long list that includes the likes of David Beckham, Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney and more recently, Marcus Rashford.

The Red Devils are a club that have always paid special attention to the youth and the new manager, Erik ten Hag has continued that tradition.

Garnacho who turned 18 in July was born in Spain and has represented them at the U18 level but he chose to represent Argentina at U20 level and was eligible to do so because his mother was born there.

He began his youth career at Getafe before spending five years at the Atletico Madrid academy until 2020 when United came calling.

Garnacho was a revelation in the United youth team. He won the FA youth cup as well as the Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year award in May 2022.

He scored twice in the final of the FA Youth Cup against Nottingham Forest, helping United win the competition for the first time since 2011.

After several weeks as an unused substitute, Garnacho made his first team debut for United coming on in added time against Chelsea in a 1-1 draw.

He made his first start for the club in a 3-0 win over Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa league and scored his first goal a week later against Real Sociedad in the same competition.

At 18 years old, he is certainly not the finished article. There is still plenty of room for improvement but Garnacho is undoubtedly a breath of fresh air. As long as he stays focused and continues to learn, there will be plenty of improvement to come.

As far as his style of play, He is right-footed and can beat a defender with nifty stepovers and excellent ball movement. He possesses good first touch as well as excellent speed and is never scared to take on any full-back.

Garnacho is confident, a willing runner and constantly ready to attack his defender with every opportunity he gets. There is no telling just how impactful he can become, even at such a young age. This is a player that is showing all the makings of a generational talent

He has an eye for goal as his recent performances have shown. Manchester United have lacked a spark in attack in recent weeks and the talented teenager has provided an additional weapon for manager Erik ten Hag.

