Why bet on Erling Haaland this 2022/2023 season – BetKing Ghana

The 22-year-old has shown all the aforementioned qualities in his first six games for Manchester City, as evidenced by his return of 10 goals.

The English Premier League has only seen 9 golden boot winners score 30 goals or more in a season since its rebranding in 1992. Andy Cole and Alan Shearer, who both scored 34 goals in a single season, have the highest total in the league so far. Now that Haaland has scored an astonishing 10 goals in just six Premier League games, he appears certain to break the 34-goal mark.

Looking back over his last three campaigns, the forward managed to score almost a goal per game. He scored 29 goals in 29 league matches in 2019-2020 for Dortmund and Salzburg. He struck 27 goals in 28 games in 2020-2021 and hit 22 goals in 24 matches last term.

Moreover, Haaland has already scored two hat-tricks in the 2022-2023 Premier League season so far, the same as Son Heung-min, Eden Hazard, and Sadio Mané. He is currently the 30th player to score 2+ goals in his debut Premier League match.

