Now that Ronaldo is available again, it is time for PSG to make every football fan's dream come true

Tunde Young

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United, here's why a stunning move to PSG to team up with Lionel Messi would make sense.

Could Ronaldo and Messi be teammates next season?
Cristiano Ronaldo has shocked the world of football by informing Manchester United of his decision to leave the club this summer, less than a year after his emotional return to Old Trafford.

By handing in a transfer request, Ronaldo automatically becomes available and a bidding war will inevitably break out in the near future as different destinations have been mooted so far.

But the best place for Ronaldo to go at this stage of his incredible career may well be Paris Saint Germain, the home of superstars, including Ronaldo's arch-rival, Lionel Messi.

There are many reasons why this is a good idea but none tops the opportunity to see Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as teammates, even if for just one season.

The undoubted two greatest players of their generation and probably in the history of the sport is the dream scenario for football fans around the world.

Messi and Ronaldo
Having spent their entire careers so far on opposite sides, polarising football fans, sparking a never-ending debate, wouldn't it be awesome to see these two GOATS on the same side?

This was an idea so outlandish, that most people wouldn't even lend a thought to it because it seemed unachievable and too far-fetched but now, it is a very real possibility.

The main reason cited for Ronaldo's desire to leave Manchester United again is the lack of ambition displayed by the club and failure to secure Champions League football.

History maker, Cristiano Ronaldo.
Not only can PSG offer Ronaldo Champions League football, but the level of ambition also matches Ronaldo's drive to win as soon as possible.

And on the financial side, Ronaldo's transfer fee is expected to be cheap as he's 37 years old and has one year left on his current deal but even if he wasn't, money is not a problem for PSG and their Qatari owners.

Beyond football-related reasons, the city of Paris could also provide additional allure to Ronaldo and his family, it's not the worst place in the world to live and earn millions weekly.

Cristiano, Georgina and the rest of the Ronaldo family
PSG had already made known their intention to offload Brazilian winger Neymar this summer which would leave a gaping hole in the attack for Ronaldo to fill up.

A front three of Kylian Mbappe on the left, Lionel Messi on the right and Cristiano Ronaldo down the middle would be a magical sight to behold.

The narrative of the two GOATS and the young GOAT running things in Paris is difficult to ignore and they would surely deliver the elusive Champions League trophy to Paris.

Kylian Mbappe looks up to Cristiano Ronaldo
It probably also helps the case that Kylian Mbappe grew up idolising Cristiano Ronaldo and has said multiple times he would love to play alongside him.

Bear in mind that Mbappe pretty much runs this team now thanks to his humongous contract, he has the power to influence this deal and make it happen, Neymar out…Ronaldo in.

Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

